FIREFIGHTERS had to rescue two drivers from flood water.
North Yorkshire Fire And Rescue say they were called out to Upper Poppleton at 6.24pm last night.
Crews from Acomb rescued a driver after a car was driven into flood water and the driver became stuck. The crews also made the car safe to prevent it being a hazard in the road.
Minutes later crews from Tadcaster and Knaresborough rescued a driver after a car was driven into flood water and became stuck near Cattal. The driver was walked out of vehicle.
