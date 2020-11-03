The Government has published a definitive list of what can stay open from Thursday in England.
It is:
Schools, universities, colleges
Child care facilities
Courts
Food retailers, including food markets, supermarkets, convenience stores and corner shops.
Off licenses and licensed shops selling alcohol (including breweries).
Pharmacies (including non-dispensing pharmacies) and chemists.
Newsagents.
Hardware stores.
Building merchants, and building services.
Petrol stations.
Car repair and MOT services.
Bicycle shops.
Taxi or vehicle hire businesses.
Banks;
Building societies;
Credit unions;
Short term loan providers;
Savings clubs;
Cash points;
Undertakings which by way of business operate currency exchange offices, transmit money (or any representation of money) by any means or cash cheques which are made payable to customers.
Post offices.
Funeral directors.
Laundrettes and dry cleaners.
Dental services, opticians, audiology services, chiropody, chiropractors, osteopaths and other medical or health services, including services relating to mental health.
Veterinary surgeons and pet shops.
Agricultural supplies shop.
Storage and distribution facilities, including delivery drop off or collection points, where the facilities are in the premises of a business which is allowed to stay open to customers.
Car parks.
Public toilets.
Garden centres.