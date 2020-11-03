PEOPLE working from home due to coronavirus can claim tax relief.

Employers have been able to pay staff up to £6 a week tax-free since April 6, to cover additional costs if they have had to work from home.

But employees who have not received the working from home expenses payment from their employer can apply directly to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to receive the tax relief.

An online portal launched on October 1 to process tax relief on additional expenses for employees working from home to reduce the spread of coronavirus has since received more than 54,800 claims.

That figure is likely to be higher than expected after Money Saving expert Martin Lewis highlighted the issue on his website.

On his blog, he wrote that HMRC told him: "We recognise that the working-from-home situation is very fluid this year, so we're accepting claims for the full year's expenses. That includes even if people have only worked from home for some of the year, to avoid needing to contact us if you have to work from home again."

HMRC says people claiming tax relief for working from home should apply directly through GOV.UK

Eligible taxpayers can claim tax relief based on the rate at which they pay tax. An employee who pays the 20 per cent basic rate of tax and claims tax relief on £6 a week would receive £1.20 a week in tax relief towards the cost of household bills.

Higher rate taxpayers would receive £2.40 a week (40 per cent of £6 a week). Over the year, this could mean taxpayers reduce their tax by £62.40 or £124.80 respectively.

Once the application has been approved, the portal will adjust an individual’s tax code for the 2020/21 tax year. The tax relief would then directly go through their salary, the adjustment continuing until March 2021.

HMRC says workers, for example healthcare and care home staff, can also claim tax relief on work-related expenses, such as cleaning work uniforms.

Employees who clean, replace or repair uniform or tools, or pay fees and subscriptions for their work can apply online directly to HMRC and see instantly if they are eligible for tax relief on work expenses.

Those who are paid through Pay As You Earn (PAYE) can claim directly to HMRC and keep all of the money which they are entitled to.

Agents will not be able to use the new service to apply for the relief on a customer’s behalf. This means customers will receive 100% of the tax relief that is due.