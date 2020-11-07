We all have a favourite place. It may be a much-loved holiday destination; a favourite local walk; or somewhere that has a special association for us. Or it may just be our own home, where we are surrounded by people and things we love.
We had some stunning entries in last month's Press Camera Club #MyFavouritePlace competition. Several were on the woodland fungus theme. We loved the texture of the fungus in Karen Boyes' photo; and the delicacy of Lewis Scorfield's toadstool at Skipwith Common. Barney Sharratt's view of Scampston Hall Gardens, meanwhile, has an almost architectural quality, and glows with colour.
Our runner up is Jess Clark's squirrel in Museum Gardens, hands clasped as though in prayer. But our winner just had to be Lewis Pratt's extraordinary photo, taken from a drone, of Flamborough Head. We've used it before, under the headline 'Yorkshire's Land's End'. It somehow captures the brave fragility of a chalk headland that's gradually being eroded by the sea. Congratulations, Lewis. Once lockdown permits, you'll receive a £50 cheque and a canvas print...
Stephen Lewis