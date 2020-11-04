SMALL businesses in York are being encouraged to join a virtual national roadshow which is heading to the city this weekend.
Small Business Saturday UK’s online tour will zoom into York on Saturday, November 6, offering support and mentoring for those hit by the pandemic.
The virtual visit will shine a light on the city and offer an intensive programme of locally-targeted online advice, workshops and mentoring.
Marketing and social media experts Pick & Mix Marketing, will deliver an interactive workshop, with other local experts will be on hand for one-to-one mentoring.
Interviews with local businesses will take place, including Simply Devine Hats, a Tadcaster-based luxury headwear specialist , tapas restaurant Ambiente in York and outdoor adventure centre The Rugged Outdoors in Helmsley.
Insights from business and political leaders will be streamed via Small Business Saturday UK’s Facebook page while a 'happy hour’ will take place with prizes from The Oldest Sweet Shop, in Harrogate.
The aim is to support, encourage and uplift small businesses facing the challenge of a second wave of Covid-19 restrictions, The Tour will form a key part of the official countdown to Small Business Saturday on December 5.
Now in its eighth year, the movement celebrates small business success and encourages people to 'shop local' and support businesses in their communities.
To get involved, follow the Small Business Saturday Facebook page and book virtual one-to-one mentoring sessions and workshops via the My Business Section on the Small Business Saturday website.
The event's director Michelle Ovens said: “This year has been incredibly tough for small businesses – financially, operationally, mentally and emotionally. This means our mission to support and celebrate small businesses across the UK becomes even more vital and ambitious."