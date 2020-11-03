A MICROBREWERY which is rooted in York hopes to win over beer lovers across the globe with the launch of a new e-shop.

Ainsty Ales saw sales plummet by more than 80 per cent during the Covid-lockdown, following the initial nationwide closure of the pub industry.

Pre-lockdown nearly 90 per cent of its business had been directed at pubs, restaurants and wholesalers.

Andy Herrington, who set up the business in 2014, kept the Acaster Malbis brewery going by opening a weekly drive-thru and community shop in April and, later, creating a heated outdoor Taproom complete with haybale seats and cask tables.

He also tapped into the expertise of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) who provided him with a business coach, North Yorkshire entrepreneur Tony Webster, and the finances to help create the new online shop.

Andy still aims to boost the number of local pubs offering Ainsty Ales on tap. But, the eCommerce website is part of a strategy to break into new, domestic markets.

Andy has also taken advantage of Government loans to invest in a significant number of cans ahead of the e-shop’s launch.

“Coronavirus dealt us a severe blow," he said. "It was a very difficult time, but by being resourceful and rolling our sleeves up we managed to stay afloat.

“York is the heartland of Ainsty Ales. Our ales take pride of place in many city pubs, and we continue to be supported greatly by our local pub customers.

"Whilst coronavirus was an initial blow, and continues to cause major problems, it has opened our eyes to other opportunities and new markets.

“The e-shop will allow us to open our door to craft ale-lovers, nationwide, just in time of the second lockdown. Ultimately my goal is for Ainsty Ales to become an international brand."

Andy added: “Through to the Department of Trade and Industry we recently dipped our toes in the Scandinavian market, and it was a great success.

“Our brewery is located in the ancient York and Ainsty Wapentake, a Nordic once self-governing area boasting a rich, Viking heritage, and I’m delighted to say our Swedish customers loved this historical link and we plan to take advantage of this again at a future date.”

Tony Webster said: “It was clear that traditional markets were uncertain and new revenues streams had to be sought. Andy has been very agile and open to change and now being able to offer the core Ainsty beers in cans to a larger market is really exciting.”

Simon Middleton, LEP growth manager York, said: “SMEs are the lifeblood of the economy and one of the roles of the LEP is to support them in a number of ways."

“It has been a pleasure to work with Andy over the last five years, supporting him as his business has grown. It is particularly pleasing to see how he has adapted to the challenges of COVID and used LEP support to assist with the changes he has put in place.”

To visit the e-shop, visit www.ainstyales.co.uk