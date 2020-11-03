REHEARSALS for York Theatre Royal’s Travelling Pantomime can still go ahead throughout the lockdown period - and the performance will be filmed for residents to view online if the shows are cancelled due to coronavirus.

The Press reported last month that York Theatre Royal plans to perform three pantomime shows as it tours every neighbourhood in York - all 21 wards - across the Christmas period.

Currently, the performances are scheduled to take place between November 27 and December 21 - but following the latest lockdown announcement, which will run from November 5 until December 2, discussions are underway again to rearrange some performances.

Yesterday the Government Department of Culture, Media and Sport has confirmed that while entertainment venues must close from Thursday, theatre rehearsals can continue behind closed doors.

Chief Executive Tom Bird said: “We are delighted to welcome our fantastic cast to York Theatre Royal to begin rehearsals for our Travelling Pantomime. We have put Covid safety measures in place and will be carefully following Government guidelines over the weeks ahead but are thrilled that we can carry on with our plans to take our Pantomime out to the people of York this year.

“We are in conversation with 21 venues across our city and how and when we can visit them and will be announcing more about this in the days and weeks ahead. We also plan to film and broadcast the show, so be assured, one way or another York Theatre Royal’s Travelling Pantomime will be coming to you.”

The cast of five includes well known names such as Robin Simpson, Josh Benson, Anna Soden, actor and writer Reuben Johnson - who have performed in numerous Theatre Royal shows.