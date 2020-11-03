PEOPLE who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic were able to go to York Minster and light a candle in their memory, pray or just sit in the space and reflect.
The cathedral organised a special ‘Day to Remember’ people who have died during 2020 as part of its season of remembrance.
Canon Michael Smith, Canon Pastor, said he hoped that the Day to Remember yesterday - All Souls Day -gave some comfort to everyone who had recently faced the death of a loved one.
He said people coping with bereavement this year had been ‘severely challenged’ by the constraints of the pandemic.
"In normal circumstances, we can comfort the dying, support each other in our grief and gather to share our memories and to say goodbye,” he said. “The coronavirus restrictions have made such activities impossible and any funerals that have taken place have been both small and short."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment