Taz, a Staffy, was brought to The York Animal Home via one of the RSPCA animal hospitals after being taken there via an inspector.

Sadly very little is known of his past. But he is a happy go lucky kind of dog who enjoys life and is always happy to see people. He greets everyone with such enthusiasm and just wants to be loved.

Taz has such a giant heart with so much love to share and is not shy to show it.

His happy attitude to life brings a smile to the face of everyone he meets and it is hard to feel anything but love towards this sweet boy.

He can get quite giddy and excitable when it is walkies time and can forget his manners and have a chew on the lead but he is easily distracted with his favorite treat - which to be honest is anything that is edible!

Taz does suffer with some arthritis in his joints and is on medication for this, he really does try not to let this bother him and still loves to go out for a few short walks a day.

We would love to see Taz happily settled in his new home with his new family enjoying life like he should.

If you are looking for a dog who will shower you with love and affection and brighten your day up, then Taz is the dog for you...

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk