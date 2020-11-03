YORK’S annual Community Carol Concert has been cancelled after falling victim to the pandemic restrictions.

Organiser Graham Bradbury said it was the first time the event had been cancelled in 62 years and he was disappointed, but the audience’s and performers’ safety must come first.

However, he was hoping that a virtual concert could still be broadcast on BBC Radio York and that the real thing could return to York Barbican next year, with Sunday December 12 already pencilled in.

He said the popular Christmas event had sold out regularly over the years and marked the beginning of the festive season for many. “It is both an unfortunate and disappointing decision we have had to make, but the safety and welfare of our performers and audience are of paramount concern,” he said.

“We look forward to returning next year with the same choirs and band who should have appeared this Christmas.”

He said he hoped a “virtual” Carol Concert could be broadcast over the Christmas period, using archive recordings from previous concerts and new material from those who should have been performing this December.

“We would like to bring some festive cheer to our regular supporters and also to the rest of the York community in what has been a very difficult year,” he said.

“Christmas is a time for celebration, and we would like to help in bringing some happiness and hope to everyone.”

He said performers booked for this year included the Shepherd Group Concert Brass Band, Clifton Green Primary School, Dringhouses Primary School, Stamford Bridge Community Choir and Steve Cassidy, with Mike Pratt the musical director.