TRAFFIC queues from people doing a last dash to the tip in York have led to complaints from some businesses.
City of York Council has said they want to keep household waste and recycling centres open as long as Government guidelines allow following the second national lockdown on Thursday, but uncertainty has led to a lot of people heading to Hazel Court off James Street to deposit their rubbish today.
A spokesman for Fully Furnished in James Street said: "The queues are causing misery to businesses in James Street who are already worried about the impact that closing in the next couple of days is going to have.
"The council needs to put some traffic management in place quickly."
Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change, said on City of York Council said: “We plan to keep York’s household waste recycling centres open as long as national guidelines allow us to do so. Since the start of the pandemic we have introduced further safety measures on sites to ensure they are safe for both residents and staff.
"We are encouraging people to only visit sites if necessary and to visit at quieter times of the day where possible. This helps to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed and also reduces the traffic impact from queuing in the surrounding areas.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment