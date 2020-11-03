NON-ESSENTIAL retail stores at York Designer Outlet will close temporarily from tomorrow evening (Wednesday) as the country prepares to enter a second lockdown.
A spokesperson for the outlet said while the outlet's dine-in restaurants will also be closed during this period, some eateries may choose to operate takeaway-only services.
"Individual brand pages on our website will be updated regularly, so we encourage customers to check online for further information," the spokesperson added.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow advice from our local health authority.
"We look forward to welcoming guests back into our centre soon. In the meantime, and as always, stay safe and stay connected."