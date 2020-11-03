POLICE are warning York residents to be alert for any suspicious activity following a rise in daytime burglaries over recent weeks.
Property in Huntington was targeted yesterday (November 2) by offenders driving a dark coloured Audi A4 which had been seen earlier appearing to scout out homes in Wigginton.
Police are particularly urging residents to ensure their properties are fully secured if leaving them vacant for any period of time and to report any suspicious activity such as unknown vehicles driving around neighbourhoods and individuals who may seem out of place.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "If something doesn’t look or seem right then we always advise you to call it in on 101.
"This sort of information is vital in helping us to prevent burglaries and most importantly, to help us keep you and your communities safe.
"Shorter days and dark nights present the perfect opportunity for criminals but by following our home security advice below and keeping your eyes open for anything suspicious we can make their lives much harder."
