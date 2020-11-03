THE crucifix belonging to York priest who was hanged, drawn and quartered in the aftermath of the Gunpowder Plot has gone on display in the city.

The cross belonging to Father Edward Oldcorne and was discovered in the priest’s hole where Father Oldcorne had gone into hiding. He was suspected of involvement in the plot because he was a Catholic priest and a Jesuit.

It is on display at the Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in Blossom Street, and although the centre will be closing from Thursday, the cross will be staying on display and visitors can see it once the attraction reopens.

Sister Patricia Harriss from the convent said: “This is one of the most remarkable items in our possession and on display in the exhibition. Today, Bonfire Night is a celebration with fireworks but in 1605 it was an event that had a profound effect on Catholics and shocked the whole country.

“This crucifix, now more than 400 years old, was hidden in the priest’s hole with Blessed Edward Oldcorne and would have offered him comfort in his final days.

“It is incredible that is has survived and can now be used to tell the story of these men and of this extraordinary historic event that has such strong links to the City of York.”

There was no evidence to link Oldcorne to the Gunpowder Plot and so he was instead put to death for his Catholic faith on April 7 1606.

The label on the crucifix, which is thought to have been added in the 1950s, reads: “Missionary case and crucifix found in a priest’s hiding place at Henlip Castle [Hindlip Hall], Worcester, where Fr. Oldcorne SJ ministered and was arrested. Born York. Racked 5 times. H.D.Q [Hanged, Drawn, Quartered] April 7th 1606. Worcester.”

The founder of the order at the Bar Convent was Mary Ward, niece of Gunpowder Plotters John and Christopher Wright, and Thomas Percy.