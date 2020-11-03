THERE was a major fall in the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the York area over a seven-day period recently compared to the previous week, Public Health England data has revealed.
The PHE figures for the seven days to October 28 show there were 425 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 650 the week before (seven days to October 21) - a 34.6 per cent drop.
The figures for the different areas of York show that the Fulford, Heslington and University area had the most cases confirmed in the week to October 28, with 54 in total. However, this is 64 fewer than the week before, when 118 cases were confirmed. This is a 54.2 per cent drop.
The next highest figure was 29 in Rawcliffe and Clifton South, but this is six fewer than the number of cases confirmed in the same area the week before.
In addition, there were 27 cases confirmed in York city centre, which is nine cases less than the seven day period before.
Twenty five cases were confirmed in Strensall, which is 15 more than the week before.