A CAMPAIGN to help businesses thrive while reducing their carbon footprint is gaining momentum in York and North Yorkshire.

Circular Yorkshire, now celebrating its second anniversary, has won support for its efforts to make the region's economy greener, fairer and stronger.

November, Circular Yorkshire Month, is now being used to highlight practical steps to benefit both business and the environment.

The campaign was established by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) which is working with its Growth Hub and partners to provide information.

Six practical e-guides, 6 Benefits to Business, have been created to highlight simple ways businesses can make a difference. A film accompanies the guides and later this year, a new e-book will help businesses continue to adapt.

A series of webinars will run in November, while businesses who have taken steps to be circular will share their stories.

An online event on November 24 will also highlight programmes available to support businesses to reduce their carbon footprint or to adopt circular practices. These include ReBiz which offers eligible businesses free consultancy and funding to lower waste costs or reduce energy.

Andrew Digwood, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and partner at Rollits, said: “Before Covid forced the economy into hibernation, companies had been giving more thought to their environmental impact and sustainability credentials.

"For many it wasn’t a case of why, but how do we address these issues.

“Financial savings have been a key driver for change but, increasingly, we are seeing demand from investors, customers and consumers all playing an important role in asking whether a company’s values align with their own and, in turn, driving their spending.

“As a Chamber we think it is vital companies have access to pragmatic information and guidance so they can reduce the environmental impact of their own organisation as well as contributing to what we as a region and as business community might achieve in that regard.”

James Farrar, LEP chief executive, said: “We were one of the first LEPs in the country to develop a Circular Economy Strategy and Plan and we recently declared our ambition to be a carbon-negative region by 2040, going above and beyond the Government’s commitment.

“Circular Yorkshire Month is set to be the biggest and best so far, with us working with a host of partners to deliver some really tangible and practical support to help organisations benefit commercially from circular economy, whilst also benefitting the environment.

“Our role as a LEP and through our Growth Hub is to collaborate with partners to help identify and put in place solutions to help us grow our economy. Implementing circular business models is one of those solutions that can improve the productivity and sustainability of many sectors, something that has never been more important.”

To find out more, visit www.circularyorkshiremonth.com .