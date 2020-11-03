STAFF at a York private dental practice are in the frame for national recognition after being shortlisted for prestigious industry honours.
The Private Dentistry Awards which celebrate excellent private dentistry in the UK and Ireland has unveiled the 2020 finalists.
Thorpe Dental Group which has practices in Woodthorpe, Copmanthorpe and Bishopthorpe has been shortlisted in the best patient care and best team categories, with Kris Leeson vying for the best practice principal title.
Meanwhile, Jane Dundon and Robert Lewis, at the Woodthorpe Practice, are in the frame for best receptionist and best young dentist respectively in the Dentistry Awards 2020, with Thorpe Dental Group up for best patient care.
Kris said he was 'extremely happy' for his team to make the shortlist in both awards, adding: “I am proud of my team working under very difficult conditions this year. Covid-19 has been difficult for all but we have shown resilience and forward thinking working under the new normal.”