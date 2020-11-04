A TEENAGER who showed his Facebook friends a video of criminals blowing up and raiding an ATM has been convicted of doing exactly the same crime.

The 16-year-old was arrested with two men as all three were on their way to blow up and raid an ATM in York early on March 10..

He denied being part of conspiracies to cause explosions and to burgle but was convicted by a York jury at the end of a week-long trial.

He was acquitted of aggravated taking without consent of the Seat car all three were in when they tried to flee police at 100 mph.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, ordered probation officers to prepare a pre-sentence report on him and released him on bail.

“Don’t read anything into that as any indication as to sentence. These are very serious matters,” he warned the boy from Doncaster.

The two men in the car, George Tunney, 24, of Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster, and Frederick Levi Squires, of Swaffham near King’s Lynn, had admitted all three charges before the trial.

All three will be sentenced at York Crown Court later this month.

The jury heard that they used the technique shown in the video of pumping gases into the ATMs and using matchsticks attached by a lead to a car battery to ignite the gas and blow off its back.

The gang then broke into the buildings housing the ATMs with a sledgehammer, pickaxe or jemmy and stole the ATM's money.

They had already stolen £35,000 from a Doncaster cashpoint and targeted others in Harrogate and Leicestershire before their final trip to York.

On March 9, Tunney travelled from his home city of Doncaster to York and spent some time in the city before returning to Doncaster where he joined the other two gang members and headed back to York.