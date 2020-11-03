A MAN who broke his partner's nose has received a suspended prison sentence and been ordered to pay her compensation.

Michael James Thompson, 41, smashed a glass against a wall before punching the nurse in the face with a clenched fist, said Giles Grant, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

The blow gave her an undisplaced fracture of the nose, substantial facial bruising and put her off work for three weeks.

The couple, both of whom had been drinking, were arguing about another woman.

Thompson, of Tadcaster Road, York, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

He denied charges of a second assault causing actual bodily harm and coercive behaviour in a relationship, which were left on file, meaning they will appear on his record but not as convictions.

For the assault he admitted, he was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months and was ordered to pay £600 compensation to the nurse.

His barrister Laura Addy said both Thompson and the nurse recognised the relationship was over and would not be resumed.

Thompson regretted what he had done and was supported by his family.

He held a "very good responsible" job in education, but was not a teacher.

Mr Grant said Thompson and the victim had been in an "on, off" relationship for several years and frequently argued when they were in drink.

On March 7, they had been to a pub to watch a football match and stayed there for several hours before going to Thompson's house.

There they had argued.