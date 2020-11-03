PLANS have been unveiled for a new development aimed at first-time buyers in York.

Helmsley Group, York-based property specialists, have revealed plans for the affordable housing scheme on Fifth Avenue.

Subject to planning approval, the Luna development would include 50 one and two-bed apartments, from £132,000.

This follows the company’s success with first-time buyers at Clifton Moor and at its Aura development, where all 14 apartments were reserved within two weeks of its launch during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gated apartment scheme at Luna would have private parking, individual gardens and superfast hyperoptic broadband. Each apartment would have secure under-cover bike storage and parking spaces equipped with EV charging points.

The apartments would be on the site of the former Cherry Tree House care facility, which closed this year following a strategic property review by the NHS.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “We know there is a lot of demand for housing in York as the city has a lot to offer for individuals and businesses, but often what’s on offer is out of the price range of first-time buyers.

“By creating more homes at Luna aimed specifically at first-time buyers, we plan to transform a site with an underutilised, vacant building and give more people the opportunity to enjoy living close to the city centre.”

Helmsley Group is also celebrating continued confidence in the city’s office market after securing a 20,000 sq ft letting at Artemis House, Heworth Green.

boxxe, an expanding technology firm, will occupy the space after moving from its offices near Huby in a move which could create future job opportunities in IT and cybersecurity.

The original plans for the newly fitted-out office space have been redesigned to include more collaborative spaces, as well as an auditorium for large groups to come together safely.

Mr Reeves said: “We are delighted to see a significant investment made into the city by an exciting technology company. Despite the challenges of the current economic climate, it is great to see companies prospering and continuing to explore opportunities for expansion.

“The space not only looks great, but the larger premises will allow boxxe to scale up their operations and recruit the best talent from York and further afield, helping the city to further establish its reputation as a provider of cutting-edge technology.”

Paul Jenkins, finance director at boxxe, said: “The move to Artemis House will help us make our growth plans a reality, as well as having a positive impact on our operational culture. We wanted to make the experience of coming into the office as safe and enjoyable as possible for our staff and the feedback that we have had so far has been fantastic.

“The larger space will support our ambitious growth targets, and has given us the opportunity to introduce new facilities, including a dedicated recording studio for our multimedia work.”

Simon Middleton, business growth manager at Make It York, who supported boxxe in its successful application from the Strategic Inward Investment Fund, said: “It stands to reinforce York’s position as an attractive business destination for technology and other businesses within the IT, digital and creative sector and it is hugely positive that they have been able to pursue their growth and expansion plans in a city centre location.

“Coupled with retaining talent and investment in the city as well as creating new job opportunities, this is a beacon of hope in the challenges of the current economic climate.”