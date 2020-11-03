THE winner of York’s best ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ restaurant, as voted for by The Press readers, has now been announced.
The winner was revealed as Thompsons Fish and Chip Restaurant located in Malton Road.
John Thompson, owner of the fish and chip shop, said: “We’re thrilled to win this award and we are so grateful for all the support we have received. We wouldn’t be where we are today without our customers.
“I would also like to thank our staff have who worked tirelessly and gone above and beyond.”
The takeaway service will remain open from 11.30am - 7.30pm everyday throughout the nationwide lockdown, starting tomorrow.
There will be Covid measures in place to ensure customer safety, including hand sanitisers and mandatory face covering.
The restaurant will be closing after service on Wednesday evening.
Helen Thompson, kitchen manager, said: “Stay safe, stay positive - let’s all play a part and beat this together.”
Further information can be found on the shop’s Facebook page at: https://bit.ly/34UAcya