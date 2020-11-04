The Spark:York fairy godmother at City of York Council strikes again.
Despite considerable bar takings and all the hype about how successful it has been, Spark has apparently made no profits to be shared with taxpayers and is now to be let off a £5,000 deposit on an extended lease (Spark may be spared £5,000 deposit under council property review, October 27).
The time for a full independent inquiry is long overdue.
Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York
