POLICE have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage following an incident at a property in Scarborough yesterday.
North Yorkshire Police officers attended the property in Scalby Road around 9am to deal with the incident involving a vulnerable man.
The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Roads were closed in the area to keep the public safe while specially-trained police negotiators were working.
The 30-year-old man has now been arrested and remains in police custody.