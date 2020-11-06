THE nation is back in lockdown which means our regular travel and holiday plans have been disrupted.

As it stands, the lockdown is expected to end on December 2- but it could be extended if infection rates remain the same.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom as we can start planning our next luxury weekend break as something to look forward to after lockdown.

From a five-star hotel to a luxury treehouse home, there is a staycation accommodation to suit everyone’s preferences on this list.

Here are five unique and luxurious places to consider staying at in North Yorkshire:

The Owl-Luxury Glamping Pod, Catgill Farm, Skipton

A timber glamping pod (Photo: Catgill Farm Camping and Glamping)

Have you ever stayed in a glamping pod?

If not, you should consider booking one when lockdown restrictions ease.

Glamping is the ‘glamourous’ way to go camping as you get to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors without leaving your home comforts behind.

The glamping pods at Catgill Farm are open all year around and make for the perfect luxury getaway.

Their luxury timber pods are located on the woodland edge where visitors can enjoy stunning views of the Yorkshire Dales countryside.

Best of all, you also have access to your own private hot tub and even fire pits with a built in pizza oven.



A representiative for the company said: "We are a family-run site and we believe we have considered every small detail in the design of our pods and the glamping experience we offer."

Prices for the timber pods start from £175 (based on a pod for two people.)

Book your timber pods online.

A lakeside lodge, Moor Lane, York

Would you stay at this lakeside lodge? (Photo: York Lakeside Lodges)

There are plenty of luxe lodges to choose from at York Lakeside Lodges.

They sleep 2-7 people depending on which cottage you opt for.

Each lodge has different amenities; some have a sauna and others have hot tubs.

Best of all, most properties are pet friendly meaning you can bring your four-legged friend on the adventure with you.

Find out more about the range of lodges available on the York Lakeside Lodges website.

Rufus’ Roost Treehouse, Husthwaite

The treehouse at night (Photo: Canopy and Stars)

Just half an hour away from York is a delightful treehouse accommodation which can sleep up to six people.

The treehouse is rurally located and Is described as a “fairy tale house” which is “full of surprises”.

As well as a luxe hot tub, guests also have access to their very own pizza oven.

Inside the treehouse (Photo: Canopy and Stars)

Book lovers will be in heaven as there is also a reading nook which can only be accessed by entering a tunnel.

At this treehouse, walking up the stairs is too ordinary- there is a slide which will enable you to navigate the floors faster.

Prices for this treehouse start from £300 per night.

Find out more on the Canopy and Stars website.

The Grand Hotel, Station Rise, York

The Grand Hotel (Photo: Booking.com)

This is regarded as one of the most luxurious hotels in York.



The hotel has its own high-end spa with a pool, hot tube, sauna and steam room.



Guests have a choice of regular rooms, or more decadent suites.

The Penthouse Suite is described as the “ultimate in luxury”- it is beautifully designed with plenty of space, a separate lounge area and a roll top bath.



Best of all, guests in this room get to enjoy views of York’s skyline.

Find out more on the Booking.com website.

Horseshore Barns Luxury Cottages, Thirsk

Inside Blacksmith's Cottage (Photo: Horseshoe Barns Luxury Cottages)

There are two luxury cottages to choose from at Horseshore Barns Luxury Cottages. They are the perfect places to visit if you’re planning a relaxing break after lockdown.

The interiors of the cottages are surprisingly spacious with an ultra-modern aesthetic.

The cottages come with a home cinema system, ideal for cosy movie nights with your loved ones.

Both cottages also come with a luxury hot tub spa.



A representiative of the company said: "We would be perfect for a break after lockdown. Our cottages are the perfect retreat for guests who are looking for a peaceful, relaxing break.



"Guests can then return to our beautiful cottages and relax in the hot tub, what a lovely way to spend your day!"

Prices start from £900 (based on a seven night stay)- they each sleep four people. Book your adventure online.