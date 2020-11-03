PLANS to build 50 affordable homes for first time buyers in York have been unveiled, with prices starting at £132,000.

York-based property specialists Helmsley Group will seek planning permission to build the one and two bed apartments on the site of the former Cherry Tree House care facility in Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, which closed earlier this year.

A spokesperson said the new development, dubbed Luna, had been brought forward following the company’s previous success with a first-time buyer development at Clifton Moor and more recently at its Aura development in Hallfield Road, which saw all 14 apartments reserved within two weeks following its launch during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The gated apartment scheme at Luna is located within walking distance of the city centre and is planned to benefit from private parking, individual gardens and superfast hyperoptic broadband," they said.

"Continuing Helmsley’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, each apartment will have secure under-cover bike storage, as well as parking spaces equipped with EV charging points. "Tenants will also be able to make use of the nearby national cycle path in an effort to reduce the number of cars heading into York’s city centre.

"The apartments are proposed for development on the site of the following a strategic property review by the NHS."

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said he was proud of the legacy the company was building in helping first-time buyers and families to access high quality, affordable housing in and around York.

“We know there is a lot of demand for housing in York as the city has a lot to offer for individuals and businesses, but often what’s on offer is out of the price range of first-time buyers," he said.

“By creating more homes at Luna aimed specifically at first-time buyers, we plan to transform a site with an underutilised, vacant building and give more people the opportunity to enjoy living close to the city centre," he added.