BUS services will continue to run throughout the second national lockdown, but with some changes.

In York, First say there will be changes to early evening services, and late evening services will be operating to a revised timetable (up to every 30 minutes) on the number 1. Sunday daytime services will be increased to run up to every 20 minutes during busy periods.

The number 4 will no longer call at Acomb Green, and has reverted back to its original route Front Street, Green Lane, and Tudor Road.

The number 6 will see changes to early evening services, and late evening services will be operating to a revised timetable (up to every 30 minutes) for the majority of the late evening period. The number 10 will operate every 30 minutes Monday - Friday and number 11 buses will run every 30 minutes for the majority of the day.

East Yorkshire bus company say their buses will continue running when lockdown begins on Thursday 5 November.

The operator’s buses will all run to normal timetables, to enable people to continue to travel to school, college, supermarkets and essential employment.

Only one service will change, as the Coaster service between Bridlington, Filey, Scarborough and the holiday villages will move to its winter timetable from Friday November 6, because the holiday villages on its route will all be closed to the public.

Ben Gilligan, Area Director of East Yorkshire, said that although bus services would continue running, passengers should carry on following safe travel guidance.

“We’ve done everything we can to keep our buses clean and safe, but it’s up to everyone to play their part to stop the spread” he said. “We’ve put in place enhanced cleaning regimes, including more cleaning of touchpoints such as handrails and disinfectant ‘fogging’ of buses overnight, screens to keep drivers and passengers socially distanced, and we’re carrying fewer people on each bus.

“However, passengers should also follow some simple common sense advice to keep themselves and each other safe when they travel, including travelling at quiet times if possible, washing their hands before and after travelling, paying by contactless or on our app if they can, wearing a face covering throughout the journey and, of course, staying at home if they have any coronavirus symptoms, however mild.”

To find out more about timetabling go to www.firstgroup.com/york or here at www.eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk