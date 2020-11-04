It is excellent news that Public Health York are having such great success with their own test and trace system, finding 83 per cent of contacts within a week of being set up (The Press, October 30).
It is excellent, too, that non respondents are having house visits so that the importance of giving their contacts can be made clear.
The Conservative government has spent billions giving contracts to private companies in an attempt to dismantle the state. Serco has so far made a profit of £165 million from its shambles of a system. Sitel has similarly been able to milk the public purse at our expense.
Between them they have failed to reach almost 250,000 people - almost 40 per cent of contacts. A question in Parliament from Conservative MP David Davis revealed that there were no penalty clauses for failure by these companies. Labour’s MP Angela Eagle, speaking of local councils’ expertise asked: “Why did it take the government £12 billion and seven wasted months to realise the blindingly obvious?”
If successful track and trace had been built into contracts, money and lives would have been saved. Instead we’ve had Johnson’s shambolic ‘world beating system’.
How much more effective it would have been if local councils and health authorities had been given the contracts for track and trace and financial support to implement them from the outset, as York has shown.
Martin Pask, South Bank, York