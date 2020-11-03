NUMEROUS roads across North Yorkshire have been affected by flooding.

North Yorkshire County Council says the following roads are closed:

- North Walden

- A684 at Morton on Swale

- Kirby Wiske Bridge

- Pale Lane and Heslaker Lane, Carleton

- Sharow Lane, near A61 Ripon

- Cattal Bridge

- Galphy Lane, Galphy

- Masham Bridge

- Roecliffe from Sheaflands Lane to Mill View Barns, Bishop Monkton

- Thornton Bridge Cundall, Milby

- Main Road, near Bridge Street, Boroughbridge

- The Ramparts, Bolton Percy

The following roads are passable with care:

- Howe to Holme

- Dalton to Topcliffe, near Codbeck Blenders

- Swinton Moor

- B6265 between Studley Lane and Aldfield

- Otley Road

- A59 Fewston Reservoir

- West Tanfield

A spokesperson for the county council said: "Please take care when driving - do not ignore road closure signs or drive through flood water."