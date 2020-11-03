NUMEROUS roads across North Yorkshire have been affected by flooding.
North Yorkshire County Council says the following roads are closed:
- North Walden
- A684 at Morton on Swale
- Kirby Wiske Bridge
- Pale Lane and Heslaker Lane, Carleton
- Sharow Lane, near A61 Ripon
- Cattal Bridge
- Galphy Lane, Galphy
- Masham Bridge
- Roecliffe from Sheaflands Lane to Mill View Barns, Bishop Monkton
- Thornton Bridge Cundall, Milby
- Main Road, near Bridge Street, Boroughbridge
- The Ramparts, Bolton Percy
The following roads are passable with care:
- Howe to Holme
- Dalton to Topcliffe, near Codbeck Blenders
- Swinton Moor
- B6265 between Studley Lane and Aldfield
- Otley Road
- A59 Fewston Reservoir
- West Tanfield
A spokesperson for the county council said: "Please take care when driving - do not ignore road closure signs or drive through flood water."