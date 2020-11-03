INDIE band Snow Patrol have confirmed an all-new headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.
The multi-award winning band behind such hits as Chasing Cars, Run, You’re All I Have and Signal Fire will bring their live show to Britain’s largest open-air arena on July 3.
Tickets go on general sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am this Friday.
Snow Patrol were due to play Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2020 only for the date to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The venue’s programmer Peter Taylor said: “We were gutted when the 2020 season had to be postponed so we are delighted to be able to confirm Snow Patrol are heading to Scarborough OAT in 2021.
“They are hugely successful and influential band who have written and recorded some of the best-loved indie rock anthems of the last 20 years. These special songs are going to sound amazing at this unique venue. It’s going to be an incredible night.”