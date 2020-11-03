A FLOWER show in North Yorkshire has began sowing seeds with hope of hosting a special event in the spring time next year.

Harrogate Flower Shows are preparing for the UK gardening calendar with plans for a special Spring Essentials event in April.

Featuring flower show favourites like show gardens, plant nurseries and live theatres, the outdoor Covid-safe event will be the first major date in the 2021 gardening year, taking place from April 22 -25 at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Show director, Nick Smith, said: “Looking forward to Spring 2021, it is becoming increasingly clear that in order to follow guidelines on social distancing, we need to adapt the show and make greater use of the many acres of green open space available.

“The result will be a fantastic day out offering visitors flower show features they love, plus all the essentials they need for the new growing season.”

In addition to large scale show gardens, Square Yard pocket plots and plant displays, Harrogate Flower Show Spring Essentials will also include expert talks and demonstrations, home and gift wares, specialist foods and up to 100 garden shopping outlets.

Mr Smith went on to say: “The pandemic may have limited many of our activities, but there is no limit on ideas, inspiration and the benefits of enjoying all that plants, gardens and nature have to offer.”

Due to social distancing requirements, the number of visitors will be limited each day and tickets must be purchased in advance.

E-tickets with timed arrival slots must be purchased online and will be on sale from November 9 at: www.flowershow.org.uk