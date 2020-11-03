GP Practices in North Yorkshire and York are asking residents for their patience with demand for appointments returning to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic.
Practices are facing additional pressures because of staff absences as a result of routine winter sickness and the quarantine rules associated with Covid-19 contact.
This means the wait to speak to a member of a surgery’s reception team may be a little longer than normal.
NHS North Yorkshire CCG Governing Body GP, Dr Bruce Willoughby, said: “We want to reassure patients that practices are open but it may take longer to get through on the phone.
“Practices are doing everything they can to continue as normal under these circumstances.
“We hope residents can be patient with us during this time.”
If it is not an emergency, you can still get medical advice 24/7 by using the NHS 111 service. They have trained medical professionals available who can direct you to the most appropriate medical care.
If you want to speak to someone face-to-face you don’t always have to wait for an appointment with your doctor – your local pharmacy team can provide clinical advice for minor health conditions.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment