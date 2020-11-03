FLOOD water on a road in a York village has caused buses to be diverted.
First York has tweeted that water from the River Ouse at Nether Poppleton "has risen over the road (Main Street) by the Lord Nelson Public House."
Its service 10 buses will be diverting down Millfield Lane, Ebor Way, Dikelands Lane and on to Main Street.
