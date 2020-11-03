HERE we go again. York's River Ouse is rising fast today following heavy weekend rain in the Dales catchment - and two motorists have already come a cropper in a riverside car park.
The Environment Agency says the river is currently 3.62 metres above normal summer levels and it expects it to continue rising throughout today, with the potential for levels to reach 4 metres by tomorrow.
Riverside footpaths are already deep under floodwaters, the Kings Arms on Kings Staith is marooned, Terry Avenue has been blocked, Dyls cafe in Tower Gardens is surrounded and flood warning signs have been placed overnight in another vulnerable street, Skeldergate.
Meanwhile, as the Ouse begins to inundate the St George's Field car park, two cars left at the end nearest to Skeldergate Bridge are already surrounded, with the floodwaters up to the doors on a Mini.
