THE National Education Union (NEU) is calling for schools and colleges to be included in any lockdown.
The union says schools should only remain open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.
It comes after Boris Johnson said that schools, colleges and universities will remain open when England goes into a month-long lockdown from Thursday.
Anne Swift, an executive member of the NEU, and a former North Yorkshire primary school headteacher, said: “We want schools to remain open for children of key workers and vulnerable children. We do want all children to be in school. But Covid infections are rising rapidly.
“Compared to what the rate was in September that has now multiplied 50 times in secondary schools. The rise in primary age children is by a factor of nine.
“We think a short three-week closure will enable schools to provide remote learning on a more planned basis and will push the R rate down significantly which has to be good for the wider community, businesses and the health service."
But what do you think? Should schools and colleges close during the second lockdown, with schools only remaining open to children of key workers and vulnerable children? Vote below.