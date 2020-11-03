PRESS readers have voted narrowly in favour of school and colleges closing during the second lockdown.
The National Education Union (NEU) is calling for schools and colleges to be included in any lockdown.
The union says schools should only remain open for children of key workers and vulnerable children.
It comes after Boris Johnson said that schools, colleges and universities will remain open when England goes into a month-long lockdown from Thursday.
Today, we asked readers on our website if they agreed with the NEU.
Out of 435 votes, 56 per cent of people who responded voted yes, while 44 per cent voted no.
Click here for reaction from local education leaders to the news that the government plans to keep schools, colleges and universities open.
