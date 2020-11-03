THE Foss Barrier is in operation in York as river levels continue to rise.

The Environment Agency say the river Ouse could peak just before midnight tonight.

Other flood defences will be activated later today and Rowntree Park will be closed today too.

At at 1am today the Viking Recorder in the city centre recorded the river level on the Ouse at 3.4m above normal levels.



City of York Council is sending letters to properties that may be flooded to give details of the socially distanced help available.

It is working closely with the agency, emergency services, North Yorkshire County Council and the Met Office.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment, said: “This year has been incredibly challenging, particularly with storms on consecutive weekends back in January and February and following this the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to affect all our lives.

"To hear that river levels are rising will be really difficult for many and we want to reassure residents that we’re doing everything we can to provide support and advice.

“We have deployed front line teams and have flood defences in place to help protect the city this winter.

“We are as confident that the levels expected by the Environment Agency will not be what we experienced earlier this year."