When are the politicians and their advisers going to admit the real reason for the second and very swift peak in Covid-19 cases?
It is blatantly obvious that allowing hundreds of thousands of university students to travel not only from all over the country but from abroad as well is a key reason for the surge in transmission.
In York alone we have seen the unrestricted influx of students, equating to around 20 per cent of the population in number, all arriving in around a two week period. Little wonder the pandemic cases have shot up. Anyone with a modicum of intelligence can see the connection.
All the areas where the Covid-19 cases have suddenly surged have the same things in common, having universities in the close vicinity and the fact that the new peaking of cases coincides with the return of a large student population to their communities. It is high time the government admit this huge error in judgement, especially when we are now about to go into another lockdown, when we will all be told to stay at home. What a shame the students weren’t given the same instruction a few weeks back.
G C Hill, Anne Street, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment