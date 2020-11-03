FEARS for York’s future following news of a second national lockdown have been partly eased by the additional Government support which will follow.

Businesses have reacted with mixed emotions to news of the impending ‘circuit break’. However, the relaunch of the furlough scheme offers a welcome lifeline, which wasn’t available under the Tier 2 regime.

Andrew Digwood, York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce president, said the Tier 2 limitations disproportionately impacted York whose economy is so dependent on social activities unlike cities with service or manufacturing-based industries.

“There are businesses in York which will almost welcome the lockdown as opposed to being in a Tier 2 limbo which, for many, was viewed as the worst of all worlds.”

Under Tier 2, said Andrew, people were less inclined to visit York, shop or eat out. Rules prevented people from mixing with other households indoors - yet York’s economy is heavily dependent on consumers socialising.

“At the same time people weren’t getting business support from the government in Tier 2. It was one size fits all,” he said.

“The reintroduction of the grant scheme that’s very similar to what was available for Tier 3 closed businesses will be very welcome, particularly as it now extends to businesses in the higher rateable value bracket.

"Under the first lockdown business in that higher rateable value group couldn’t access the grant funding that was being distributed locally.”

He said the furlough scheme would be invaluable to many, but especially the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors.

The challenge now is for York residents to support the city’s independents which need to make the most of trading online and innovating to derive an income, he added.

Barnitts’ managing director Paul Thompson said it would remain open as normal until Sunday as an essential store, after which he will review staffing and opening hours based on trade.

He said it had taken months to return to some normality with stock levels and the team had only just got back to full numbers.

“If trade drops off, we will have to take advantage of the furlough scheme. It is a long-term gain for some short-term pain. Nothing is off the cards. If we have to shut down, we shut.”

Meanwhile, event organisers have postponed Thursday’s Autumn Lights drive-in fireworks display at Elvington Airfield until December 17.

John Lowery, of Events by Cynosure, which also runs York Balloon Fiesta, said: “It is hard for any business to make plans. We are gutted.

"This month I just can’t see how a lot of businesses will survive. I think a lot more will go under than in the first lockdown. People have scraped through and got there but tanks are empty.

"How long do you keep throwing money at something, especially with Michael Gove saying it could go on longer and scientists say it could go on until summer?”

“The furlough scheme is good for employers but it doesn’t help business owners.”

Danny Myers, leader of the Labour group on City of York Council, said: “Labour supports the national circuit breaker lockdown we have been calling the Government to implement for weeks, as it became clear the infection rate was getting out of control.

"It is clear the Government’s approach has not been successful in restricting the virus to date, leaving it now with no other option. But the new lockdown must come with proper financial support for individuals, for businesses and for public services.

“Now is the time once again for York residents to rally round our local businesses and do everything we can by buying local and shopping local as much as possible. This is a very uncertain time for them and they really need our support to get through this."