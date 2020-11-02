RESIDENTS in York will be able to put their coronavirus lockdown questions to council leaders in the city tomorrow night.

Join the next live #AskTheLeaders Live Coronavirus Q&A on the council’s Facebook page this between 5-6pm tomorrow (Tuesday, November 3), with a special focus on the latest national restrictions and the support that is on offer for businesses across the city.

Residents are invited to watch live on Facebook to hear from:

• Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure & Communities

• Cllr Andrew Waller, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning

• Sharon Stoltz, Director of Public Health, City of York Council

• York COVID data, Testing, Outbreak Management

• Neil Ferris, Corporate Director Economy and Place

• Carolyn Frank, Development Manager, North Yorkshire Federation of Small Businesses

How can I get involved?

Residents can interact with the session by either submitting questions in advance by emailing them to YourQuestions@york.gov.uk or commenting on the live video on Facebook where leaders will read out questions and respond. Questions may be answered by theme rather than individually, so that the conversation covers as many topics as possible.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: "In order to best protect our city’s public health, it’s crucial that we hear directly from residents. Working together is vital in order to keep everyone safe and continue to support our local economy to build back better.”

Cllr Andrew Waller, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “As we once again move towards a national lockdown I would continue to encourage people to shop local where possible and safe to do so. It is by doing this and the swift distribution of funding from council teams, that we have all helped to play a part in supporting local businesses after they supported the city.

“We want to work with businesses and self-employed people who have missed out on previous Government schemes, so we can lobby on their behalf and work to include them in future schemes to ensure that they have the resources they need to get through this second lockdown period.

“This Q&A session will help us to engage in answering both businesses and residents questions about how we can work together to get through this important time. I look forward to being joined by officers and partners in this conversation.”

For the latest York updates on service changes, online support and how you can get involved in supporting your community visit www.york.gov.uk/Coronavirus Resident do not need a Facebook account to watch the live video however, they will need their own Facebook account to comment on the video with their questions (alternatively questions can be emailed to YourQuestions@york.gov.uk).