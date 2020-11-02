YORK is on flood warning and the River Ouse may continue to rise until Wednesday.

The Environment Agency has put the city on flood warning, the Foss Barrier is down and City of York Council teams are on stand-by to help flooded relatives.

Other flood defences will be activated later today and tomorrow and Rowntree Park will be closed tomorrow.

According to the council, the river is expected to peak on Wednesday.

The Environment Agency is so far only warning that it will rise to four metres or 13 feet one inch by tomorrow morning.

At 4.30pm this afternoon the Viking Recorder in the city centre measured 2.95 metres or nine feet and eight inches.

The council is sending letters to properties that may be flooded to give details of the socially distanced help available.

It is working closely with the agency, emergency services, North Yorkshire County Council and the Met Office.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment, said: “This year has been incredibly challenging, particularly with storms on consecutive weekends back in January and February and following this the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to affect all our lives.

"To hear that river levels are rising will be really difficult for many and we want to reassure residents that we’re doing everything we can to provide support and advice.

“We have deployed front line teams and have flood defences in place to help protect the city this winter.

“We are as confident that the levels expected by the Environment Agency will not be what we experienced earlier this year."