EDUCATION leaders in York have reacted to the news that the government plans to keep schools, colleges and universities open during the second lockdown.

Boris Johnson has announced a month-long lockdown in England from Thursday but said that schools, colleges and universities will remain open.

However, the National Education Union (NEU) is calling for schools and colleges to be included in any lockdown. It says schools should remain open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

In response to the government's announcement, Lee Probert, York College principal, said: “Since the original lockdown in March, York College students have been engaging in a mix of face to face and online learning – a blended model.

"In the light of the announcement at the weekend, we will work with staff, including our trade unions, and local public health officials to balance the requirement to deliver ongoing access to education whilst managing safety on campus.”

John Tomsett, headteacher at Huntington School and chair of the York Schools and Academies Board, added: "The details of the government's proposed second lockdown have yet to be announced. When the details are available we will work with the professional associations to ensure that we follow the government's guidance."

He said at the present time, it is "very much business as usual across York's schools."

Anne Swift, an executive member of the NEU, and a former North Yorkshire primary school headteacher, commented: “We want schools to remain open for children of key workers and vulnerable children. We do want all children to be in school. But Covid infections are rising rapidly.

“Compared to what the rate was in September that has now multiplied 50 times in secondary schools. The rise in primary age children is by a factor of nine.

“We think a short three-week closure will enable schools to provide remote learning on a more planned basis and will push the R rate down significantly which has to be good for the wider community, businesses and the health service."

Ms Swift said it is looking like the lockdown "could well be longer" than four weeks.

"We expect it could be nine weeks without closing schools and universities," she said.

She added that the union "absolutely recognise" the disruption to families, their jobs and care arrangements for their children, as well as the impact on children’s education and well-being, if schools were to close to most pupils.

“Rather than being sent home to self-isolate and the disruption this causes to schools we think a planned lockdown would be a better alternative," Ms Swift said. "It is absolutely not what we want but the government have to get a control of the rate of infection and subsequent impact on the NHS and possible deaths.

“The whole situation is causing a huge amount of anxiety, particularly for staff and children who are clinically vulnerable or extremely clinically vulnerable.

“In North Yorkshire there are some very small schools with not much space and poor ventilation. Class sizes are large in many schools and without social distancing infection rates are going up.

“The next thing to do after a short lockdown which includes schools and universities is then to have children back with a blended learning programme which involves rotas to reduce the numbers of young people on the site at any one time. For secondary schools this would work but we know it’s not so easy in primary schools."