Boris Johnson has given a more detailed list about what we can and cannot do from Thursday.

CLOSED

The following will close:

Non-essential shops, public sporting facilities including gyms, bowling alleys, golf and tennis centres, leisure and entertainment centres such as , tourist venues, cinemas, theatres, dance studios, swimming pools, zoos, and personal care services such as hairdressers and barbers will close.

Hospitality businesses such as restaurants and pubs will close for inhouse services including in their gardens or grounds.

Hotels and hostels will close other than for people travelling to maintain essential services such as road hauliers.

Places of worship will close for public worship apart from funerals with limited numbers and social distancing.

Work places will close if not already closed unless work cannot be done at home such as factories, manufacturing and construction.

Travel abroad, within England or from England into other parts of the UK.

Visiting other households including in gardens

OPEN

The following will remain open or still be possible.

Medical services and NHS facilities will stay open for conditions and illnesses other than Covid-19.

Essential shops such as supermarkets, food shops and garden centres.

Remembrance Sunday services will be allowed if they are outdoors and with social distancing.

Private prayer in places of worship.

Takeaway services from hospitality businesses.

Elite (professional) sport will continue

Schools, colleges and universities will stay open.

Child care and early year facilities will stay open

Playgrounds will stay open

Outdoor exercise with members of your household or with one person from outside your household will be allowed.

People will be allowed to leave home for caring responsibilities

Children of separated parents will still be able to move between their mother and father's homes.

Courts will stay open including holding trials.

The Prime Minister promised the lockdown will end on December 2 and MPs will have a chance to vote on what replaces it. He hopes it will be replaced by the tier system.