Some York restaurants and cafés will almost certainly not be able to survive the second lockdown, the boss of York Food Festival has warned.

Restaurateur Michael Hjort says it is not so much the next four weeks that will do the damage. If anything, in the short-term, the lockdown may help.

Struggling to stay open and to encourage people to eat out when the rules kept changing had been very difficult, he said. "At least from Thursday staff can go home on 80 per of their wage. There's also a small grant available."

It is the impact of the lockdown on Christmas that will be the killer, he said.

Many businesses rely on the Christmas season to boost income. And while PM Boris Johnson may have been hoping to save Christmas for families by introducing a second lockdown this week, it is likely to be 'too little, too late' for the hospitality industry, Mr Hjort said.

Even if restaurants are allowed to re-open in December, they won't be allowed to take the larger parties of 20, 30 or 50 that they traditionally rely on over the festive season.

And even if, by some miracle, they were to be allowed to do so, by the time restaurants re-open it will be too late to organise, he said.

January and February are typically quiet for the hospitality trade, he added. So it could be as late as March before things begin to return to anything like normal.

Mt Hjort said that, because of this, he was 'certain' that some restaurants and cafés would go under.

"I don't know how many. But if you're only going to be able to get a small income between now and Easter, you're really, really going to struggle."

Mr Hjort, who owns Meltons and The Chopping Block and is also managing director of the York Food Festival, said it would have been much better if the government had heeded the advice of scientists back in September to introduce a short, two-week circuit-breaker lockdown - or even a series of short lockdowns - then.

"We would have been better off had the government taken that advice," he said.

Many restaurants - including the Chopping Block - are likely to rely on offering a take-out service to generate some income during lockdown, he added.

That required fewer staff, and could potentially see businesses achieving about 25 per cent of normal income.

But even that might be difficult for restaurants which had not yet signed up to offer a take-out service. Signing up takes about two-three weeks - by which time the lockdown may be almost over, he said.

One restaurant which will be offering a takeaway service is the Orchid Vegan on George Hudson Street.

The restaurant opened immediately after the first lockdown.

It will close again from this Thursday for the duration of lockdown 2 - but will continue to offer a delivery service.

Owner Jean Zhuang said the Orchid was 'prepared'.

"The lockdown will affect the restaurant greatly, but I think we will survive," she said.