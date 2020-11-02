DUE to the start of his 'Like Me' tour being delayed, Jason Manford, has had to reschedule his visit to Scarborough Spa until 2022.
He will now play the venue’s Grand Hall on Thursday 24th March 2022.
All original tickets remain valid for the new 2022 show and ticket holders can contact their ticket provider to claim a refund if they cannot make the new date.
Posting on twitter, Jason said: “Gutted to have to delay my ‘Like Me’ tour until later into 2021/22 but I’m sure you understand that your safety & that of the venue staff & crew must come first. Check your local theatre, ticket seller or my website for full details. I’m really sorry, can’t wait to see you all.”
The last of the tickets are now back on sale via Scarborough Spa’s website: https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/event/jason-manford-scarborough-2022