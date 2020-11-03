A SCRAP metal dealer has appeared before the courts for the second time in two years for operating illegally in York.
Victoria Waudby, prosecuting for City of York Council, said its officers had repeatedly told Luke Daniel Jamieson, 28, he had to be licensed to buy and sell metal.
But on several occasions in 2019 they saw a vehicle outside his Burton Green address in Clifton loaded with scrap metal and a Pocklington metal dealer told them he had bought scrap metal from him 14 times between January and October 2019.
Jamieson had pocketed more than £1,600 through illegally taking scrap metal and selling it.
Jamieson pleaded guilty to operating a scrap metal business without a licence, two charges of failure to keep records of his scrap metal dealing and one charge of failure to keep records of waste disposals.
On January 29, 2019, he was fined for similar offences.
Deputy district judge Mark Thomas told him at York Magistrates Court: "You are not going to make a profit from this. Any money you make you are going to lose in fines and (court) costs."
He fined Jamieson £400 and ordered him to pay £461.79 prosecution costs and a £40 statutory surcharge.
Jamieson, who represented himself, said "friends and family" kept putting metal into his vehicle. He was trying to get money to feed his family.
Mrs Waudby said Jamieson had spoken to officers about his licence application on March 8, 2019, but had failed to complete it. He had spoken again about a licence to officers in May 2020.
