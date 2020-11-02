FRONTLINE workers have been honoured for their supportive efforts during the lockdown.

Sewell Group which employs about 500 people at its companies across York and Hull won recognition for its team's work during the crisis.

The Lord Mayor of Hull, Steve Wilson, presented a Civic Crown to Paul Sewell, chairman, at the group's headquarters in Hull, who dedicated it to his staff, with representatives receiving commemorative certificates.

Mr Sewell said: “The impact of lockdown across our 13 Sewell on the Go outlets was remarkable and during those early months of lockdown we sold more groceries than we do at Christmas.

“Our construction teams also played a key part by helping to keep such essential sites as Drax power station fully operational and the facilities management division worked hard to keep schools safe and ready to reopen."

Sewell on the Go stores offered discounts and give-aways for emergency services and key workers, while deliveries were made to people who were shielding, and some who were afraid to go out received regular visits.

Sewell on they Go in Pocklington supported the People’s Pantry foodbanks with food and free fuel and raised funds for Sunny Days Children’s Fund, which helps children with life-limiting conditions.

Sewell Group's construction and facilities management staff supported key workers in hospitals, health centres and schools, including St Oswald’s and St Barnabas Primary Schools in York. Tom Richardson, a mobile maintenance technician for Sewell FM in York, said: “We support eight schools across York and when they were empty we still had to look after the buildings. We had to be aware of the small groups of children still attending and of the staggered start times as other children returned in separate bubbles.”

The Lord Mayor of Hull introduced the Civic Crowns to recognise people who have gone the extra mile for to help others and who have made a difference to their community.

He said: “With one presentation after another I kept thinking I didn’t know they did that! I just didn’t know how much the company and its people get involved with the community and how much they care about their customers. Each and every story was wonderful!”