A YORK funeral director has created a Remembrance-themed window display paying tribute to those who lost their lives in war.

Each November Hayley Owen, who has a business in Boroughbridge Road, has a Remembrance window display as a mark of respect and this year is no different.

This year the display features a coffin draped with the Union Jack and surrounded by war memorabilia including medals and uniform as well as a life-size photograph of wartime soldiers with candles and poppies.

Hayley’s husband and colleague, Dave Barker, lost his own great-grandfather Ernest Horsman who was just 36 when he was killed in World War One at Gallipoli in 1915.

He left a wife and three children behind, and as Hayley says: “There was nothing great about the “Great War”.”

The couple hope passersby will take a few moments to look at the display in the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday and ponder the horrors of war.

It comes after City of York Council announced last month that York’s Remembrance Day parade will not go ahead this year as a result of the pandemic like many, others around the country.

They said to avoid people gathering together the parades, including the city centre event, will not take place.

But an appropriate remembrance service will be held in partnership with York Minster and will be broadcast online.

