Organisers of a major drive-in fireworks display planned for this week have been forced to postpone the event.

The Autumn Lights had been due to take place at Elvington Airfield from 5pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, November 5, as one of the few events to have survived the impact of the pandemic.

However, the Prime Minister's new national lockdown means the Covid-secure display can no longer take place.

And the York Balloon Fiesta, already postponed until 2021, is now also in doubt.

Organisers had reduced the fireworks event's capacity from 3,000 cars to 2,200 to provide more space for spectators, with catering areas spread out, and cancelled the fun fair element due to meet the most recent 'rule of six' coronavirus restrictions.

John Lowery, director of operations at York-based Events by Cynosure, said: "How can businesses plan short term never mind medium or long term when the prime minister consistently changes his direction in a matter of days?

"Last week, as late as Wednesday, in PMQ’s, there was definitely no lockdown then he decided Friday afternoon there would be, but wasn’t going to tell us until Monday.

"We had two sold-out Covid-secure drive-in events planned this week that we will now lose deposits on and incur more costs to move them to December with the possibility, as Michael Gove said on Sunday, the lockdown being extended.”

John whose York-based events company is also behind the York Balloon Fiesta said the Autumn Lights display in York was now planned to be held on December 17. A similar event in Lincoln has also been posted until December 19.

"We will give it a festive theme," he said. "We will be making an announcement with more details on social media and everyone will receive an email."

John said if the event does not go ahead in December, people would receive a refund.

"It wouldn't be worth coming up with new dates."

John had teamed up on this latest 'spectacle of light' venture with Oliver Webb, the original York Balloon Fiesta organiser, and his brother Ben Webb.

He said they had been nervous on hearing the initial rumours of a new national lockdown on Saturday and as they waited for Boris Johnson to confirm it.

"We guessed it was coming. It is hard for any business to make plans. We are gutted. It is an emotional rollercoaster. I have put events on for many years but I have never been on such a rollercoaster as this year.

"I thought a lockdown would come but not as quickly because Boris was promising there wouldn't be one. What is annoying is that he clearly made the decision on Friday afternoon but wasn't planning to announce it until Monday."

John said he was now questioning whether to go ahead with the York Balloon Fiesta in May 2021 which was postponed from its September 2020 date.

"The balloon fiesta is a £120,000 to £130,000 investment and it is a free event [to attend] so to risk that I could end up with a divorce!"

He added: "This month I just can't see how a lot of businesses will survive. I think a lot more will go under than in the first lockdown. People have scraped through and got there but tanks are empty.

"How long do you keep throwing money at something, especially with Michael Gove saying it could go on longer and scientists say it could go on until summer?

"The furlough scheme is good for employers but it doesn't help business owners."