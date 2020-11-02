POLICE have dealt with an incident involving a "vulnerable man" in a North Yorkshire town today (Monday).
North Yorkshire Police asked people to avoid the area around Scalby Road in Scarborough while officers dealt with the incident.
Roads were closed in the area to keep the public safe while specially-trained police negotiators were working, the force said.
The force tweeted at around 2.45pm to say: "The roads around Scalby Road in #Scarborough are now re-opening.
"The incident - involving a vulnerable man in a nearby property - has been brought to a safe conclusion. He has been taken to hospital for treatment."
Comments are closed on this article.