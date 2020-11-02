York Dungeon says it 'expects to have to temporarily close' from November 5, in line with the Government's latest lockdown.
"We will continue to monitor Government guidance closely and will update the information and advice on our website and on social media in the coming days as to what this means for our guest," said a spokesperson for Merlin Entertainments, which runs the York attraction.
A message on the Dungeon's website adds: "We ask that you please bear with us. We really do appreciate your patience and as ever, the health and wellbeing of our guests and teams remains our top priority.
"If you have booked a ticket and our attraction is closed, your ticket is valid until 31 May 2021. Please get in touch with our team to amend your existing bookings on yorkguests@merlinentertainments.biz"